PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to Harbor Drive in the far east end of town after a fire reportedly broke out in the beach grass around 3:30 PM. The fire burned closely to several waterfront homes on the site the old Tides Hotel. The houses were evacuated as a precaution. A deck sustained minor damage but no other structure damage was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to waterfront homes in Provincetown
July 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Transition its Mid-Cape COVID-19 Testing Location to Cape Cod Hospital Friday
- Baker-Polito Administration Awards $3 Million in Food Security Grants
- Charter Cup Fishing Tournament Raises Over 155k
- McMahon Plans Second Run For Plymouth & Barnstable State Senate
- Whelan Endorses Xiarhos for State Rep.
- Two Cape Lawmakers Call For Vineyard Wind Proposal Approval
- Barnstable Proposes Changes in Learning for the Fall
- Cape Cod Community College Scheduling Enrollment Appointments on Campus
- Yarmouth Police Chief Speaks Out Against Police Reform Bill
- Several People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Party in Chatham
- 5 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Cape Cod According to Mass DPH
- In-Person Hearing Held for Latanowich in Barnstable Superior Court
- Funding Secured For Cape Cod Transportation Improvements