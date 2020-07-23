You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to waterfront homes in Provincetown

Firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to waterfront homes in Provincetown

July 23, 2020


PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to Harbor Drive in the far east end of town after a fire reportedly broke out in the beach grass around 3:30 PM. The fire burned closely to several waterfront homes on the site the old Tides Hotel. The houses were evacuated as a precaution. A deck sustained minor damage but no other structure damage was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

