COTUIT – Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire in Cotuit shortly before midnight Saturday. The house on Whitmar Road had smoke on the second floor and attic prompting an additional response. Firefighters were able to determine the fire was confined to the chimney and extinguish it. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Cotuit
December 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
