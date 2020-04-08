FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a crash in Falmouth just before 11:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Sandwich Road and Brick Kiln Road. The victim was not seriously injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Traffic was tied up in the area.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free crash victim in Falmouth
April 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sanders Drops 2020 Bid, Leaving Biden as Likely Nominee
- State Police Academy to Close, Offer Accelerated Online Training
- Barnstable Public Schools Not Handing Out Meals on Friday
- CDC Considers Loosening Guidelines for Some Exposed to Virus
- Wall Street Opens Higher as Global Markets Remain Unsettled
- State Legislators Send Letter to Feds on Decision to Disestablish Wampanoag Land
- UK’s Johnson in ICU, Was Given Oxygen in Battling Virus
- China’s Virus Pandemic Epicenter Wuhan Ends 76-Day Lockdown
- Town of Orleans Puts Rules in Place at Transfer Station
- Steamship Authority Reducing Vineyard Route Schedule
- Churches Are Offering Worship Services Online
- Vineyard Officials Advise Residents of Safe Practices in Public
- Chamber CEO: Travelers Delaying Trips to Cape, But Not Cancelling