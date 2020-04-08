You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free crash victim in Falmouth

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free crash victim in Falmouth

April 8, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a crash in Falmouth just before 11:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Sandwich Road and Brick Kiln Road. The victim was not seriously injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Traffic was tied up in the area.

