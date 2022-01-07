First significant snowstorm of the season blanketing region

CAPE COD – The first significant snowstorm of the season was blanketing the Cape Friday morning. Snow was falling at a good clip in Provincetown as seen above.

9:30 AM update: Harwich Police report the area of Route 124 and Queen Anne Road is closed due to a crash which damaged a utility pole. In Yarmouth, Eversource reports 113 customers without power due to equipment damage.

Here a live look at Woods Hole where a little over 2 inches were reported as of 8 AM: (click to play video)



10:30 AM update: A van rolled over on Route 25 just west of the Bourne Bridge. The image above is just down the road from the crash scene. The operator was transported to Tobey Hospital for evaluation. Downed wires in Bourne have knocked out power to 363 customers.