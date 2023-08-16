Five arrested in connection with May 27th shooting in Craigville Beach parking lot



CENTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: After a lengthy investigation into the shooting at the Craigville Beach Parking Lot on May 27, 2023; five individuals have been arrested and charged with various assault to murder and firearms charges.

Charged in this case is 20 year old Matthew Aguiar of Wareham, 26 year old Clyde Perry Jr. of Hyannis, 22 year old Marckell Gordon of Centerville, 20 year old Adaesia Ogarro of East Falmouth, and a 16 year old juvenile from Hyannis. These arrests are the result of evidence processed from the scene as well as follow up investigation that lead to the identification of the individuals listed above.

All suspects were arraigned at Barnstable District Court and were ordered as followed: Aguiar held on dangerousness for 120 days, Gordon held on dangerousness for 120 days, Perry held on $25,000 bail with GPS and curfew if released, Ogarro released on personal, juvenile was held on dangerousness for 120 days. As initially reported, this incident appeared to be targeted and did not appear to be random. Although arrests have been made and charges filed, if you have any information regarding this shooting you are encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Phelan at 508-778-3874 or [email protected].