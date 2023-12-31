You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Five people rescued by boat after being stranded on breakwater in Provincetown

Five people rescued by boat after being stranded on breakwater in Provincetown

December 31, 2023


PROVINCETOWN – Five people became stranded on the West End Breakwater walking route to Long Point by the incoming tide early Sunday afternoon. The Provincetown Harbormaster and firefighters using a boat from nearby Flyer’s Boat Yard retrieved the people and brought them to shore. No injuries were reported. The breakwater has been the scene of numerous incidents some with injury.

