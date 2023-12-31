PROVINCETOWN – Five people became stranded on the West End Breakwater walking route to Long Point by the incoming tide early Sunday afternoon. The Provincetown Harbormaster and firefighters using a boat from nearby Flyer’s Boat Yard retrieved the people and brought them to shore. No injuries were reported. The breakwater has been the scene of numerous incidents some with injury.
Five people rescued by boat after being stranded on breakwater in Provincetown
December 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sandwich Real Estate Market Continues To Experience Rising Home Values Despite Drop In Sales
- Grant Application Period Opens For Early Education And Childcare Programs
- Sunday Journal – Arts on the Cape with the Cape Symphony
- Sunday Journal – Year-in-Review with Barnstable County
- Edgartown Receives $25,000 To Improve Recreational Fishing Access At Tom’s Beach
- Barnstable County Commissioners Giving Support to Bridge Plans
- Cape Symphony’s Search for New Artistic Director Ongoing
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
- Cape Cod Towns Receiving Over $1.7 Million in Transportation Infrastructure Grants
- Orleans Elementary Entry Among Dozen Winners Chosen For MassDOT’s “Name A Snowplow Contest”
- Dennis Police Comfort K9 Completes Training
- Chatham Prepares for 33rd New Year’s Eve Celebration
- State Bolsters Wetland and Flood Protections