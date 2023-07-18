OSTERVILLE – A five vehicle crash shut down Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Osterville Tuesday morning. The crash, involving a box truck and four other cars, happened just after 9:30 AM at East Osterville Road. At least one person had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Several people were evaluated for injuries. Firefighters had to mitigate a diesel fuel spill from one of the vehicles. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Route 28 reopened shortly after 11 AM. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Ken, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely taken photos or video, please send them to us!
Five vehicle crash shuts down Route 28 in Osterville
July 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Construction Impacting Roadways in Yarmouth
- State Awards Nearly $3 Million to Improve Public School Security
- FEMA Reimburses Massachusetts For COVID Testing
- County Official Discusses Regional COVID Response
- Vanishing Whale’s Decline Worse than Previously Thought, Feds Say
- $100,000 Available for Small Businesses through Cape Cod Chamber
- Concrete Repairs To Begin On Sagamore Bridge Monday
- Cape Symphony Set to Perform Star Wars
- Rainy June Relieves Cape Drought
- Evicted Family Of Outer Cape Dune Shack Speaks Out
- Student Loan Forgiveness Decision Forces Many to Change Plans
- More Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Into Cape Cod Waters
- Police And First Responders Arrive At Collision Scene In Barnstable