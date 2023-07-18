Five vehicle crash shuts down Route 28 in Osterville





OSTERVILLE – A five vehicle crash shut down Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Osterville Tuesday morning. The crash, involving a box truck and four other cars, happened just after 9:30 AM at East Osterville Road. At least one person had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Several people were evaluated for injuries. Firefighters had to mitigate a diesel fuel spill from one of the vehicles. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Route 28 reopened shortly after 11 AM. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by Ken, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely taken photos or video, please send them to us!

