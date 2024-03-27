Flood Watch from 2 AM Thursday through late Thursday night



Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

307 PM EDT Wed Mar 27 2024

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, including the following area, Windham CT, Massachusetts, including the following areas, Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties. In Rhode Island, including the following areas, Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence and Washington Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM EDT Thursday through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Heavy rainfall this past weekend has left the ground saturated. With additional rainfall up to 2 inches, renewed or exacerbated flooding.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.