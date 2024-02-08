Former head of Mashpee Youth Baseball facing several felony charges



MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that the former president and treasurer of Mashpee Youth Baseball has been charged with Larceny over $1,200, Embezzlement, Money Laundering, and Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200.

In July of 2023, the Mashpee Police were alerted to possibly fraud/embezzlement of funds from the Mashpee Youth Baseball and Softball accounts. An investigation into this allegation was initiated and a suspect was later identified. A search warrant of the suspect’s home was conducted and numerous items were seized that are believed to have been purchased with stole/embezzled funds.

Dana Snyder of Mashpee has been formally charged with the aforementioned charges.

Acting Mashpee Police Chief Thomas A. Rose expressed thanks to the Mashpee Police Detective Bureau for their hard work during the lengthy investigation.