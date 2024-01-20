Former Martha’s Vineyard Fire Chief under arrest for videoing an unsuspecting person



MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on January 20, 2024, John Rose, age 53, of Martha’s Vineyard, has been placed under arrest on the charges of, Photographing, Videotaping, or Electronically Surveilling Partially Nude or Nude Persons.

On December 14, 2023, it was reported to MA State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office that John Rose has a video recording of an individual performing sexual acts on him, and that this was done without this individual’s consent.

John Rose is currently being held without bail, and will be arraigned in the Edgartown District Court on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the MA State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Due to the nature of these charges the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time regarding the charges against John Rose.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.