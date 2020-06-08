You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four evaluated after crash late Sunday evening on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Four evaluated after crash late Sunday evening on Route 6 in West Barnstable

June 8, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire and State Police responded to a two car crash on Route 6 West near the Oak Street overpass between exits 6 and 5 aroudn 11 PM Sunday evening. Fire crews cleaned up a hazmat spill from the crash and assessed four passengers, but all declined to be taken to the hospital.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 