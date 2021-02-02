Four police officers rescue, resuscitate man from burning home in Centerville





CENTERVILLE – A fire in a single family home at 844 Shootflying Hill Road in Centerville was reported at 3:19 a.m. this morning by a newspaper delivery person. Four Barnstable police officers rescued and resuscitated the sole occupant who was transported to a Boston hospital in serious condition. The four police officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The origin and cause of the fire is under joint investigation by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department, the Barnstable Police Department and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Barnstable Police report that on Tuesday February 2nd at approximately 3:16 AM, they were dispatched to 844 Shootflying Hill Rd. in Centerville regarding a house fire. The reporting party, a paper delivery person, informed police dispatch that he could see flames in the window of the home.

Officer Marcus Cunningham arrived on scene first and also reported seeing flames inside the home through the front bay window. He attempted to gain access to the front door, but it was locked. Cunningham then went around the side of the home, gained access to an attached sunroom and discovered an interior side door that was unlocked. Officer Nelson Souve had arrived on scene shortly after Cunningham and went to his location to assist. Despite the fire and heavy black smoke that came barreling out of the home when they opened the side door, both officers went inside and located an unconscious 69 year old woman on the kitchen floor.

The two officers then carried the unconscious female out of the house, set her down near the driveway and began to tend to her medical needs along with Officer Michael Lima and Officer Gustavo Eloy. The four officers then moved the victim to a location across the street due to the heat and heavy smoke that was pouring out of the home, making it difficult for them to treat her. The officers continued to administer rescue breaths to the still unconscious woman until Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department arrived on scene and took over her care.

While being treated by COMM Fire rescue personnel, the female regained consciousness and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. She was later moved to a Boston area hospital for further medical treatment concerning the smoke inhalation she had suffered as a result of the fire.

The above four police officers were later evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation at Cape Cod Hospital and then released this morning.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN