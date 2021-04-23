SANDWICH – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Quaker Meeting House Road in front of Sandwich High School shortly before 4 PM. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Quaker Meeting House Road was shut down in the area while the scene was worked. Sandwich officials also responded to a second crash on Main Street by the Sandwich Glass Museum. Two people were evaluated. Both crashes are under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Four-vehicle crash reported in front of Sandwich High School
April 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sagamore Bridge Repairs Finishing Ahead of Schedule
- Community Health Center Offers Multiple Vaccine Appointments
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Wade With My Generation Energy
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Bill Agel With Cape Cod Healthcare
- Sunday Journal – Wendy Northcross With The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce
- Baker Marks Earth Day with Order Targeting Greenhouse Gas
- COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens
- Baker: State On-Track to Vaccinate All Residents by Mid-Summer
- Fund for Sandwich Grants Money to Two Organizations
- New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in Barnstable
- US Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000, Another Pandemic Low
- COVID Task Force Praises Increase in Vaccination Rates
- DC Statehood Approved by House as Senate Fight Looms