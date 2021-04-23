You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four-vehicle crash reported in front of Sandwich High School

April 23, 2021

SANDWICH – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Quaker Meeting House Road in front of Sandwich High School shortly before 4 PM. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Quaker Meeting House Road was shut down in the area while the scene was worked. Sandwich officials also responded to a second crash on Main Street by the Sandwich Glass Museum. Two people were evaluated. Both crashes are under investigation by Sandwich Police.

