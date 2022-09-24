DENNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM by the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Four-vehicle crash snarls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis
September 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
