HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash snarled the evening commute in Harwich. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM Wednesday on Route 6 westbound before Route 124 (Exit 82). No serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Four-vehicle crash snarls evening commute in Harwich
December 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
