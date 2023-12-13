You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four-vehicle crash snarls evening commute in Harwich

Four-vehicle crash snarls evening commute in Harwich

December 13, 2023

HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash snarled the evening commute in Harwich. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM Wednesday on Route 6 westbound before Route 124 (Exit 82). No serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

