Fugitive from NH with local ties arrested after traffic crash on Cape Cod

– The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces the arrest of former Fugitive of the Week, Cyril John Pocknett. Pocknett, 49, was wanted on parole violation stemming from an underlying conviction of Robbery (NH RSA 636:1).

Pocknett was featured as the Department’s Fugitive of the Week on June 19, 2024. On June 23, 2024, he was arrested by Massachusetts State Police and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Operating Under the Influence, and Driving with a Suspended License after he collided with another motorist, left the scene, and lied to police about his identity. The vehicle he is suspected of driving was reported stolen out of Falmouth, MA. Pocknett is currently being detained, and additional charges are expected. Information and photos contained in the Fugitive of the Week bulletin helped police ascertain his true identity.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections thanks the Massachusetts State Police and the Falmouth and Mashpee Police Departments for their assistance with this case.

The Fugitive of the Week program was launched by the Department of Corrections in March of last year to encourage public assistance in locating individuals who have absconded from supervision. Each Wednesday, the Department shares information on a specific fugitive through various communications platforms, and with law enforcement through the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center.