ORLEANS – The eastbound Exit 89 (old exit 12) offramp from Route to Route 6A in Orleans was closed after a car fire broke out. The vehicle was fully involved when fire crews arrived on scene just after noon. No injuries were reported. Once the fire was completely doused and the vehicle could be towed, the ramp should reopen.
Fully involved car fire closes Route 6 offramp in Orleans
August 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
