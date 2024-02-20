You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas main struck in Orleans

February 20, 2024

ORLEANS – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas main in Orleans about 1 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Locust Road at Liberty Lane. Fire officials cordoned off the area and closed the Cape Cod Rail Trail in the area. National Grid crews were responding to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

