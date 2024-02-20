ORLEANS – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas main in Orleans about 1 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Locust Road at Liberty Lane. Fire officials cordoned off the area and closed the Cape Cod Rail Trail in the area. National Grid crews were responding to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas main struck in Orleans
February 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
