Gas station suppression system activates in Osterville

October 28, 2023

OSTERVILLE – The fire suppression system at an Osterville gas station activated shortly before noon Saturday. Firefighters responding to a report of smoke in the area discovered the discharge at the Speedway at 792 Main Street. There was no apparent fire and no injuries were reported. The station will be closed until the mess can be cleaned up and the system recharged.

