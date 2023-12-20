Georgia truck driver arrested on rape and human trafficking charges in Plymouth

– Plymouth Police report that On Saturday, December 16, 2023, Officers responded to Colony Place where two females advised them that they had just been assaulted by a semi-tractor trailer driver.

The driver, Akeem Shabazz, 27, from Dakula Georgia, had fled the scene in the tractor-trailer, and was pulled over by Plymouth Officers.

The two women, 19 and 20 years old, had been picked up in a Southern State and had accompanied Mr. Shabazz for the past week or two on his trucking route.

He took their cell phones and would not let them call anyone.

They were threatened, assaulted, and their account of their reasons for being in the truck was clear enough probable cause to believe that Mr. Shabazz was involved with human trafficking.

Mr. Shabazz was also wanted out of Lawrenceville Georgia for “Strongarm Rape.”

Mr. Shabazz was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of assault and battery, two counts of larceny over $1200, witness intimidation, and being a fugitive from justice.

Plymouth Detectives continue to investigate this matter.

Both women were driven to a non-profit organization, Family and Community Resources, who specialize in helping victims of human trafficking.