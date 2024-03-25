FALMOUTH – Good Samaritans rescued four people after two sailboats capsized plunging them into the chilly waters of Waquoit Bay sometime after 4 PM Monday. The four were brought in to the Waquoit Bay Yacht Club to be evaluated for possible hypothermia. All declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Good Samaritans rescue four people after sailboats capsizes in Waquoit Bay
March 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
