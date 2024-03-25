You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Good Samaritans rescue four people after sailboats capsizes in Waquoit Bay

Good Samaritans rescue four people after sailboats capsizes in Waquoit Bay

March 25, 2024

FALMOUTH – Good Samaritans rescued four people after two sailboats capsized plunging them into the chilly waters of Waquoit Bay sometime after 4 PM Monday. The four were brought in to the Waquoit Bay Yacht Club to be evaluated for possible hypothermia. All declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

