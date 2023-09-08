Guilty plea entered in connection with 2021 murder of Mashpee woman in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that Cleber Mariano, age 36 years old, has plead guilty for his role relating to the murder of Danielle Taylor, of Mashpee, on February 8, 2021.

On February 8, 2021, Falmouth police received a 911 call seeking a well-being check on Cleber Mariano who had sent several text messages and phone calls indicating he was suicidal. Police arrive at the Cape Wind Waterfront Resort where police found Ms. Taylor lying on the floor unconscious and Mr. Mariano located on the bed in a pool of blood. They were both taken to Falmouth hospital. Ms. Taylor was pronounced dead at Falmouth hospital and after an autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was asphyxia by strangulation. Mr. Mariano had attempted suicide and was found with a large laceration to his neck and his right hand.

On December 2, 2021, the Barnstable County grand jury indicted Mr. Mariano with 2nd degree murder for the death of Ms. Taylor. Today, in the Barnstable Superior Court, Mr. Mariano plead guilty to those charges and Judge Gildea sentenced Mr. Mariano to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The District Attorney would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police and the Falmouth Police Department for their work on this case. The District Attorney would also like to express his deepest sympathies to the family of Ms. Taylor.

This case was prosecuted by First Assistant Jessica Elumba, Assistant District Attorney Dana Hatchell, and Victim/ Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.