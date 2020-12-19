You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gun shot fired during robbery at Falmouth gas station

December 19, 2020


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that at approximately 9:06 PM on Friday, a man displayed a gun and fired a single shot into the attendant booth at Excel Gas & Repair, 94 East Falmouth Highway. The suspect fled on foot with approximately $200 in cash. Nobody was injured in this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
