FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that at approximately 9:06 PM on Friday, a man displayed a gun and fired a single shot into the attendant booth at Excel Gas & Repair, 94 East Falmouth Highway. The suspect fled on foot with approximately $200 in cash. Nobody was injured in this incident.
Gun shot fired during robbery at Falmouth gas station
December 19, 2020
The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Bars Visitors as COVID Cases Rise
- Baker Says State Vaccine Distribution Plan on Schedule
- Memorial for Homeless Persons to be Held Monday
- Wreath Laying Ceremony to be Held at National Cemetery Saturday
- Congress Averts Shutdown; Fight Continues Over Pandemic Aid
- US Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd Shot in Arsenal
- Snags on COVID-19 Relief May Force Weekend Sessions
- Nantucket ‘Stop The Spread’ Testing Extended, Moved to VFW
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Calls for More COVID Testing
- CCRTA Initiatives a Success Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
- Yarmouth Closes Town Offices Amid COVID Cases Increase
- State Approves Audit of Quashnet School Repair Project
- State Pandemic EBT Approved Through 2020-2021 School Year