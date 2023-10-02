Harwich police officer completes front line supervisor training course

HARWICH – From Harwich Police: The Justice System Training and Research Institute at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., in partnership with the New England Association of Chief’s of Police, recently recognized Officer Tyler Vermette of the Harwich, MA. Police Department for the successful completion of the “Command Training Series: First Line Supervisor Course”, a two-week comprehensive training program for police supervisory personnel.

Coursework addressed contemporary concepts of management and leadership relevant to the responsibilities of first line supervisors in a modern criminal justice agency. The program, presented by experienced academics and law enforcement practitioners between September 18, 2023, and September 29, 2023, discussed topics including operational leadership and management principals, problem-solving, organizational and interpersonal communications, labor relations, disciplinary issues, and ethical decision-making.

Graduates of the session represented police departments from throughout New England.

We wish to congratulate Officer Vermette for this great accomplishment. Officer Vermette will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant at a ceremony held on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Pictured here is Deputy Chief Considine with Officer Vermette at the graduation last Friday.

