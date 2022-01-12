Harwich Police seek driver who drove through restrooms and ended up down a dune at Red River Beach



HARWICH – Tuesday evening at approximately 9:45 PM, Harwich Police received a call from a resident near Red River Beach reporting that they had heard a loud crash and that a car had driven into the dunes.

Responding officers discovered that someone had crashed into the building that houses the bathrooms. The force of the crash destroyed the small wooden shed attached to the shed and cracked the concrete structure that houses the bathrooms.

The driver of the Acura MDX wagon then managed to drive the car back down the beach and crash into the dunes, landing in the mud and water.

Miraculously the driver managed to escape and was picked up by unknown other vehicle and driven from the scene. This person did a tremendous amount of damage to property but did manage to upload a sample of his work to Snapchat.

The case is under investigation and police hope to have the responsible person charged in the very near future.

HPD was assisted at the scene by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office who processed the vehicle and took photographs and Silver Cloud Towing who carefully and professionally removed the vehicle.

Photos by Harwich Police/CWN