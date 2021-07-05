Harwich Police seek pickup truck after serious overnight hit & run pedestrian crahs



HARWICH – The Harwich Police Department is investigating a serious hit and run motor vehicle crash. Police say that at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, a 15-year-old male walking on the sidewalk was hit by a dark colored truck on Lower County Road in the area of Brooks Road. The male victim sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and subsequently transferred to a Boston area hospital.

The vehicle was described as a dark colored pick up truck, possibly a Ford F-150. The truck was driving with no lights on and was traveling eastbound towards Harwich Port. There is possible damage to the front passenger side and passenger side tire rim.

Anyone with any information or possibly a camera in the area that may have caught the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Officer Brooks at Harwich Police Department at 508-430-7541 or cbrooks@harwichpolice.com.