Hazardous Material technicians called to liquid nitrogen leak at Mashpee lab

Hazardous Material technicians called to liquid nitrogen leak at Mashpee lab

May 17, 2022

MASHPEE – Mashpee fire officials called for state Hazardous Materials technicians to respond to a reported liquid nitrogen leak in a as a medical facility. The incident happened at Franey Medical Labs at 52 Mercantile Way about 3:30 PM. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

