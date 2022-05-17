MASHPEE – Mashpee fire officials called for state Hazardous Materials technicians to respond to a reported liquid nitrogen leak in a as a medical facility. The incident happened at Franey Medical Labs at 52 Mercantile Way about 3:30 PM. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazardous Material technicians called to liquid nitrogen leak at Mashpee lab
May 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
