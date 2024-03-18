CHATHAM – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Chatham about 1:30 PM Monday. According to reports, a thermometer was leaking a quantity of mercury at a house on Middle Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazmat crews called to Chatham after reported mercury spill
March 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
