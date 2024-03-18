You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Chatham after reported mercury spill

Hazmat crews called to Chatham after reported mercury spill

March 18, 2024

CHATHAM – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Chatham about 1:30 PM Monday. According to reports, a thermometer was leaking a quantity of mercury at a house on Middle Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

