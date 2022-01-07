You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / HazMat crews called to Eastham after small mercury spill

HazMat crews called to Eastham after small mercury spill

January 7, 2022

EASTHAM – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Eastham sometime after 4:30 PM. According to reports, a small mercury spill occurred as a residence on Massasoit Road near Herring Brook Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 