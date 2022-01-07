EASTHAM – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Eastham sometime after 4:30 PM. According to reports, a small mercury spill occurred as a residence on Massasoit Road near Herring Brook Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
HazMat crews called to Eastham after small mercury spill
January 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
