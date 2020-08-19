You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Harwich Port for mercury spill from broken thermometer

Hazmat crews called to Harwich Port for mercury spill from broken thermometer

August 18, 2020

HARWICH PORT – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Harwich Port around 9 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a mercury thermometer was broken causing a spill of the hazardous substance. The spill was contained to a sink at an apartment on Harold Street. No injuries were reported.

