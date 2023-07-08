HARWICH – A broken thermometer on a couch in a home on Lower County Road, that’s what awaited Fire Department Captain Donald Parker and his fellow firefighters Friday evening seeing the beads spread across the sofa he called for a Hazmat Tier 1 response per protocol. Commonwealth of Massachusetts Fire Service Hazardous Material team arrived on scene suited up and determined that the liquid beads were Mercury. The team was able to clean up the substance, nobody in the home was exposed or touched the Mercury.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Hazmat crews called to Harwich residence after mercury spill
July 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
