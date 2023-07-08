You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Harwich residence after mercury spill

Hazmat crews called to Harwich residence after mercury spill

July 7, 2023



HARWICH – A broken thermometer on a couch in a home on Lower County Road, that’s what awaited Fire Department Captain Donald Parker and his fellow firefighters Friday evening seeing the beads spread across the sofa he called for a Hazmat Tier 1 response per protocol. Commonwealth of Massachusetts Fire Service Hazardous Material team arrived on scene suited up and determined that the liquid beads were Mercury. The team was able to clean up the substance, nobody in the home was exposed or touched the Mercury.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

