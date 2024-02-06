You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat team called to Cotuit residence after reported mercury spill

February 6, 2024

COTUIT – Hazmat technicians were called to Cotuit shortly before 5:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a mercury spill was reported at a residence on Main Street near Putnam Avenue. The scene is secure and no injuries were reported. Traffic slowdowns were possible in the area.

