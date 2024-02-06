COTUIT – Hazmat technicians were called to Cotuit shortly before 5:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a mercury spill was reported at a residence on Main Street near Putnam Avenue. The scene is secure and no injuries were reported. Traffic slowdowns were possible in the area.
Hazmat team called to Cotuit residence after reported mercury spill
February 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
