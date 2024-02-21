You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on collision slows traffic on Route 28 in Dennis

Head-on collision slows traffic on Route 28 in Dennis

February 21, 2024


DENNIS – No serious injuries were reported after a head-on collision in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM on Route 28 at Depot Street. Dennis Police assisted traffic flow and investigated the crash.

