FALMOUTH – A head-on crash snarled traffic in Falmouth late Friday afternoon. The crash happened about 5 PM on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) at Red Brook Road. Both vehicles had to be towed but despite the damage, no serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Head-on crash snarls traffic in Falmouth
June 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
