HARWICH – Two vehicles collided head-on in Harwich about 9:30 AM. The crash on Route 124 at Old Colony Road caused a small fire in one of the vehicles which was quickly extinguished. Both drivers were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Head-on crash sparks small fire in Harwich
April 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
