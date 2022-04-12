You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash sparks small fire in Harwich

Head-on crash sparks small fire in Harwich

April 12, 2022


HARWICH – Two vehicles collided head-on in Harwich about 9:30 AM. The crash on Route 124 at Old Colony Road caused a small fire in one of the vehicles which was quickly extinguished. Both drivers were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

