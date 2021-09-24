High Rip current risk today

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
412 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021
…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties.
* WHEN…Through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.