High Rip current risk today



Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

412 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.