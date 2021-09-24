You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High Rip current risk today

High Rip current risk today

September 24, 2021


Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
412 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 