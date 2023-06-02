High Surf Advisory 5 AM to 8 PM Saturday

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
312 PM EDT Fri Jun 2 2023
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone.
* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Viewing the rough surf from jetties will be very dangerous given large breaking waves onto rocks and other near shore structures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.