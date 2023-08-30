You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High Surf Advisory 5 AM to 8 PM Wednesday

High Surf Advisory 5 AM to 8 PM Wednesday

August 30, 2023


High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
327 PM EDT Tue Aug 29 2023

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet expected in the
surf zone.

* WHERE…Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Always much safer to swim when lifeguards are present.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 