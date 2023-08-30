High Surf Advisory 5 AM to 8 PM Wednesday

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
327 PM EDT Tue Aug 29 2023
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet expected in the
surf zone.
* WHERE…Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Always much safer to swim when lifeguards are present.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.