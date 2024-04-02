High Wind Watch, Coastal Flood Watch issued



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

200 PM EDT Tue Apr 2 2024

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Norfolk MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, and Eastern Plymouth MA Counties.

* WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

214 PM EDT Tue Apr 2 2024

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (4.5 to 13.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Shallow pockets of flooding up to one foot deep affects the lowest lying areas along the coast, including Morrissey Boulevard in Boston. Roads remain passable. Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affect more vulnerable coastal roads along the North Shore from Salem and Gloucester to Newburyport. Rough surf will likely cause some splashover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide. Roads remain passable. Low lying areas and roads near Nantucket Harbor, including Easy Street, may experience pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep. Some roads become impassable. Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects low lying areas around Edgartown Harbor, Vineyard Haven, and Oak Bluffs. This includes the Chappy Ferry Dock in Edgartown, Five Corners and Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, and East Chop Drive in Oak Bluffs. Splashover from waves affects Sea View Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.