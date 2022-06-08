Hit and run crash leads to arrest for drunk driving and drug seizure in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 7:40 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received a report of a hit and run crash. The reporting party stated he observed a white truck strike another vehicle and continued traveling on Highbank Road. The caller was able to provide responding officers with a picture of the truck and the license plate number.

A short time later Officer Willis stopped the suspect vehicle on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. At the time of the stop, the vehicle was being operated by a male identified as, Justin Kelly, age 31 from Marstons Mills.

During the stop, officers determined that Kelly was under the influence of alcohol. In the vehicle, officers located several large individual packaged bags of marijuana, plastic baggies, and a digital scale. The total weight of the marijuana seized was 1.8 pounds.

Based on information and evidence obtained at the scene, the following individual was arrested at the scene and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

Justin Kelly

Age 31

Marstons Mills, MA

Charges:

OUI Alcohol- subsequent offense

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Possession with intent to distribute Class D substance

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

Media release and photos furnished by Yarmouth Police