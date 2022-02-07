TISBURY – Fire broke out in a house in sometime before 1 PM Monday. First arriving units at 319 Main Street reported the residence was fully involved. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters from several communities on the island responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
House fire reported in Tisbury
February 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
