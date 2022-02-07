You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House fire reported in Tisbury

House fire reported in Tisbury

February 7, 2022

TISBURY – Fire broke out in a house in sometime before 1 PM Monday. First arriving units at 319 Main Street reported the residence was fully involved. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters from several communities on the island responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

