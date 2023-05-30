HYANNIS – The Hyannis Fire marine unit responded after a sailing sloop appeared to have foundered at the Lewis Bay Boat Ramp Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident. A pump was dewatering the vessel while a plan was made to salvage it. It was not immediately clear how the ship began taking on water.
Hyannis firefighters respond after vessel founders at Lewis Bay boat ramp
May 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
