Hyannis firefighters respond after vessel founders at Lewis Bay boat ramp

May 30, 2023

Anchor In webcam/CWN

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Fire marine unit responded after a sailing sloop appeared to have foundered at the Lewis Bay Boat Ramp Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident. A pump was dewatering the vessel while a plan was made to salvage it. It was not immediately clear how the ship began taking on water.

