Hyannis man accused of cutting off his GPS bracelet

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Thursday October 1, 2020, 28-year-old Robert Perry, AKA “Bookie”, of Hyannis, was arrested for cutting his court ordered GPS bracelet off and violating his probation relating to distribution of Class A conviction. Perry was taken into custody by Barnstable Police Detectives with assistance from Mashpee Police, Massachusetts State Police Cape Cod Task Force, Harwich Police, and Orleans Police.

In November of 2019, Perry received an 18 month suspended sentence and was placed on 2 years probation, with GPS monitoring as a result of a Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit investigation. Perry is well know to local law enforcement and has a lengthy criminal history with convictions for conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act as well as two convictions for distribution of Class A substance (heroin).

On Friday October 2, 2020, Perry was held without bail, with a surrender hearing scheduled in late October.