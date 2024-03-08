Hyannis man facing drug and weapon charges after allegedly backing into Barnstable cruiser



HYANNIS – A Hyannis man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop where he is accused of backing into a police cruiser. In a police report obtained by CWN, Barnstable Police Officer Adam Ruggieri writes that about 7:15 PM Thursday, he observed a pickup truck with Arizona plates idling in front of 198 Bristol Avenue. The report notes that address is known to Barnstable Police for numerous calls including narcotics warrants, disturbances and overdoses. Ofc. Ruggieri then observed the U-haul pickup leaving the area. On Chestnut St., Ofc. Ruggieri observed the vehicle accelerate over 40 MPH hitting numerous speed bumps. Blue lights were activated to attempt a traffic stop but the vehicle sped up and Ofc. Ruggieri reported seeing furtive movements by the driver reaching for the console and floor area. The vehicle pulled into Ying’s parking lot. As Ofc. Ruggieri pulled in the pickup reversed striking his cruiser. The driver claimed the cruiser had struck him. Upon the driver exiting the vehicle, Ofc. Ruggieri recognized the driver as Arthur Ashley, 43, of Hyannis whom Orc. Ruggieri knew to not have a valid drivers license. Backup arrived and police discovered a ripped clear corner cut baggie with a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl. The report indicates that the strong winds blew the baggie away and it could not be recovered. Ashley was offered medical care but declined. Dispatched confirmed that Ashley’s license was suspended. While searching Ashley’s person, a black automatic spring release knife was found. Ashley reportedly admitted to using heroin. He was charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Operating after License Suspended (subsequent offense), Marked Lanes Violation and Speeding.