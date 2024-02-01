You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis man shot and killed after failing to stop for police, brandishing knife in Maine

Hyannis man shot and killed after failing to stop for police, brandishing knife in Maine

February 1, 2024

FRYEBURG, ME – The Maine Attorney General’s office is investigating after a wild scene unfolded Tuesday evening. It began when Conway, NH police attempted to speak with a man about a driving complaint Tuesday evening. The suspect reportedly fled from police and crossed over into Fryeburg, ME. Police there spotted the vehicle a short time later. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle which struck several parked vehicles before plowing into a snowbank. The suspect, identified as Kenneth Ellis, 52, of Hyannis then allegedly exited the vehicle brandishing a knife before being shot and killed by a police officer. The scene was captured on surveillance video.

