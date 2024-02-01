Hyannis man shot and killed after failing to stop for police, brandishing knife in Maine

FRYEBURG, ME – The Maine Attorney General’s office is investigating after a wild scene unfolded Tuesday evening. It began when Conway, NH police attempted to speak with a man about a driving complaint Tuesday evening. The suspect reportedly fled from police and crossed over into Fryeburg, ME. Police there spotted the vehicle a short time later. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle which struck several parked vehicles before plowing into a snowbank. The suspect, identified as Kenneth Ellis, 52, of Hyannis then allegedly exited the vehicle brandishing a knife before being shot and killed by a police officer. The scene was captured on surveillance video.

