Hydraulic fluid spill closes lane on Route 6 in West Barnstable

September 21, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A crane reportedly caused a large hydraulic fluid spill in West Barnstable. The incident happened late Thursday morning on Route 6 westbound by Route 149 (Exit 65) when the crane’s drive shaft reportedly broke. About 80 gallons reportedly spilled and fire crews created a berm to contain the fluid. The Mass Department of Environmental Protection was also notified. The right lane was closed while the scene was worked.

