WEST BARNSTABLE – A crane reportedly caused a large hydraulic fluid spill in West Barnstable. The incident happened late Thursday morning on Route 6 westbound by Route 149 (Exit 65) when the crane’s drive shaft reportedly broke. About 80 gallons reportedly spilled and fire crews created a berm to contain the fluid. The Mass Department of Environmental Protection was also notified. The right lane was closed while the scene was worked.
Hydraulic fluid spill closes lane on Route 6 in West Barnstable
September 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- National Guard in Yarmouth to Assist Migrants
- Fires in Dennis Leads to Arson Arrest
- Sandwich Faces Lawsuit from Former Coach
- Prescribed Burns at Camp Edwards Thursday and Friday
- Advocacy Group Offers Open Enrollment Assistance
- Hyannis Business Advocacy Group Reauthorization Meeting Scheduled
- Offshore Wind Industry in Stormy Waters Amid Stalling Projects
- Love Local Fest Returns To Aselton Park On September 24th
- YMCA Cape Cod Opening New Early Education Center
- State Seeks Immigration Aid as Local Schools Take in Students
- Cahoon Museum Opening New Exhibition
- Hurricane Lee a Narrow Miss for Cape Cod Amid Historically Devastating Year Nationwide
- State Unemployment Sits At 2.6% In August