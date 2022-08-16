You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Installation of a new traffic light to cause delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth Tuesday and Wednesday

Installation of a new traffic light to cause delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth Tuesday and Wednesday

August 16, 2022

YARMOUTH – The Dennis- Yarmouth School District with their contractors, Robert B. Our and Bell Traffic, is installing a new traffic signal on Station Avenue. This traffic signal will be installed between Captain Nickerson Road and Captain Small Road at the proposed exit of the Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School. Traffic will be alternating travel lanes with two police detail officers present. Traffic delays will be expected Tuesday, August 16th and Wednesday, 8/17th from 7:00 AM through 3:30 PM for traffic light installation. Expect delays and please use caution through the active construction zone.

Police Details will be on site at all times for traffic control & public assistance

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 