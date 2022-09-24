BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available.
CWN is checking with the D.A.s office for further details.
Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach
September 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
