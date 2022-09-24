You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach

September 24, 2022

September 24, 2022

BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available.
CWN is checking with the D.A.s office for further details.

