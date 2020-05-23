You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Jacuzzi fire damages house on Oyster Harbors in Osterville

Jacuzzi fire damages house on Oyster Harbors in Osterville

May 23, 2020

OSTERVILLE – Firefighters were called to a residence on Widnswept Way in Oyster Harbors early Saturday morning. A jacuzzi was discovered burning inside the house. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. There was smoke and water damage to the structure. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

