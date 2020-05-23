OSTERVILLE – Firefighters were called to a residence on Widnswept Way in Oyster Harbors early Saturday morning. A jacuzzi was discovered burning inside the house. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. There was smoke and water damage to the structure. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Jacuzzi fire damages house on Oyster Harbors in Osterville
May 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
