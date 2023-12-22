You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Jaws of Life needed at serious Bourne crash

Jaws of Life needed at serious Bourne crash

December 22, 2023



BOURNE – There was a serious crash in Bourne about 4:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Shore Road at Old Dam Road. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free some of the victims from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. A second victim was also transported to St. Lukes. Bourne Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash.

