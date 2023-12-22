BOURNE – There was a serious crash in Bourne about 4:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Shore Road at Old Dam Road. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free some of the victims from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. A second victim was also transported to St. Lukes. Bourne Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash.
Jaws of Life needed at serious Bourne crash
December 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
